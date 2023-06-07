Biden vetoes bill to cancel student debt relief

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has vetoed legislation that would have canceled his plan to forgive student debt. The measure had been pushed by Republicans, but it garnered a handful of Democratic votes in the Senate as well. “It is a shame for working families across the country that lawmakers continue to pursue this unprecedented attempt to deny critical relief to millions of their own constituents,” Biden said in a statement when announcing his veto. The debt relief plan could still be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, which is reviewing a legal challenge.

