Coco Gauff is 0-7 against No. 1 Iga Swiatek after losing to her in the French Open quarterfinals

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff has lost in the French Open quarterfinals to two-time champion Iga Swiatek in a rematch of last year’s final at Roland Garros. The No. 1-ranked Swiatek won 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday and has not dropped a set in the tournament. Swiatek will face 14th-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia in Thursday’s semifinals. Gauff is a 19-year-old American who has lost all seven matches she has played against Swiatek. Haddad Maia is the first Brazilian woman to reach a Grand Slam semifinal since 1968. She eliminated No. 7 Ons Jabeur in three sets earlier Wednesday.

