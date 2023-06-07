Court seeks compromise that might preserve preventive health insurance mandates as appeals play out

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal appeals court judges are seeking compromise among attorneys involved in a fight over government mandates for preventive health care. A federal judge in Texas ruled earlier this year that the Affordable Care Act’s requirements that insurers provide coverage for many types of preventive care were unconstitutional. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is weighing whether it should block enforcement of the judge’s ruling while it considers appeals. The appellate judges ordered attorneys in the case to report on whether a compromise is possible that might keep coverage requirements in place until the appeal is decided. The report is due at the court by 5 p.m. Friday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.