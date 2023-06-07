Ex-Trump aide appears at Miami court to testify before federal grand jury, AP source says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former top aide to Donald Trump has appeared in federal court in Miami to for testimony to a grand jury investigating potential classified-document mishandling and obstruction at the ex-president’s Palm Beach property. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter. Taylor Budowich, who had served as a spokesman for Trump after his presidency and now runs a pro-Trump super PAC, was to testify before a grand jury that is separate from a panel that has been meeting in Washington for months to consider charges against Trump over the retention of hundreds of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and potential obstruction of the government’s efforts to reclaim the records.

