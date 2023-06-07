Germany alarmed by detention of Vietnam climate activist, warns on coal phase-out pact with Hanoi

BERLIN (AP) — The German government says it is concerned by the recent detention of a prominent environmental campaigner in Vietnam. It warned that a recent multi-billion-dollar deal to help the country phase out coal use requires the involvement of civil society activists. The U.N. Human Rights Office says the activist was detained by police in Ho Chi Minh City last week and held on a temporary order charged with tax evasion. The U.N. says she is the fifth prominent environmental activist arrested in Vietnam for alleged tax evasion in the last two years. Germany’s Foreign Ministry says the arrests of Hoang and others “are an alarming signal for civil society actors across the country, as well as for environmental and climate protection.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.