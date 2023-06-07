Harvard women’s hockey coach retires amid allegations she verbally abused, hazed players

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — One of the most decorated coaches in women’s hockey history has stepped down after nearly 30 years leading Harvard’s women’s hockey program in the shadow of allegations by players that she engaged in abuses and other misconduct during her tenure. The school said Katey Stone had made the decision to retire. It comes after The Boston Globe published a report earlier this year detailing the accounts of players who alleged Stone ran a program rife with verbal abuse, hazing and pressure to return prematurely from injuries. Harvard initiated a review after one alleged incident last season, the Globe reported, but ultimately decided to keep Stone as coach.

