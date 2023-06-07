Indiana middle school shooter who wounded teacher, student in 2018 will remain in custody

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — A judge has ordered a former student who opened fire at an Indiana middle school in 2018, wounding another student and a teacher, to remain in custody until an investigation of a separate assault allegation is completed. The Indianapolis Star reports that Madison County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Koester on Wednesday cited the youth’s “flippant attitude” about a corrections employee’s allegation that the boy “fist-bumped” her breasts. The former student, who was 13 at the time of the shooting, had been detained since shortly after he opened fire at Noblesville West Middle School in May 2018, wounding a seventh-grade science teacher and another 13-year-old student.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.