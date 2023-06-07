Indonesia to deport Australian surfer jailed for drunken rampage in conservative province

MEULABOH, Indonesia (AP) — An Australia surfer who was jailed for attacking several people while drunk and naked in Indonesia’s deeply conservative Muslim province of Aceh will be deported back to his country after he agreed to apologize and pay compensation. Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones was detained in late April on Simeulue Island, a surf resort in West Aceh regency, after police accused him of going on a drunken rampage that left a fisherman with serious injuries. An immigration official says Risby-Jones walked free on Tuesday after he went through a restorative justice process by offering to apologize for the attack and compensation to the fisherman’s family. He avoided going to court and face a possible charge of assault that could land him up to five years in prison.

