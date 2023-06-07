Israel demolishes home of Palestinian suspect in Jerusalem attacks that killed 2

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli army says it has demolished the West Bank home of a Palestinian suspected of involvement in twin bombings in Jerusalem that killed two and wounded at least 18 others in November. The military released videos Thursday showing a controlled explosion that destroyed an apartment in the city of Ramallah. Israeli authorities arrested Islam Faroukh in December on suspicion of carrying out the bombings, part of a more than year-long surge in violence in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.