Japan supports Sweden’s NATO membership as defense ministers strengthen ties

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s defense minister has expressed his country’s support for Sweden’s NATO membership during talks with his Swedish counterpart. The two sides called for stronger military ties amid shared concern over threats from Russia and China. Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson says Sweden sees the need for European countries to reach out to Asian partners because of the impact of Russia’s war against Ukraine. Japan is especially concerned about increasing military cooperation between China and Russia and their joint exercises around Japan. Jonson said that joining NATO is the “highest priority” for Sweden, and hopes that membership can be achieved in time for a NATO leaders’ summit in Lithuania in July. Turkey and Hungary have yet to endorse the move.

