LA Times announces 74 job cuts due to economic challenges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Times says it is cutting 74 jobs due to economic challenges as the newspaper strives to transform itself into a digital media organization. Times Executive Editor Kevin Merida wrote in a message to staff Wednesday that employees whose positions have been eliminated from the Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper are being notified. A staff meeting is planned. The paper reports that the cuts will eliminate about 13% of newsroom positions. The Los Angeles Times Guild says it was blindsided by the layoffs. The cuts follow layoffs at other news organizations and come days after journalists walked off the job at Gannett-owned newspapers to protest cost-cutting measures.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.