Owner of funeral homes accused of spraying insecticide at cops, assaulting media at Jan. 6 riot
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Associated Press
An owner of several funeral homes in Long Island has been arrested on charges that he sprayed wasp killer at police officers and attacked journalists during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said. Peter G. Moloney, of Bayport, New York, faces numerous charges, including civil disorder and assaulting police officers, according to court documents. He was expected to make an initial court appearance in New York on Wednesday. There was no lawyer listed for him yet in the court docket. A woman who answered the phone at Moloney Family Funeral Homes, where he is listed as co-owner, said they had no comment.