Polish prosecutors and ombudsman investigate death of pregnant woman in hospital

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prosecutors and the patients’ ombudsman in Poland are investigating the death of a pregnant woman at hospital amid the family’s accusations that the doctors kept them in the dark as to the danger and didn’t take proper steps to save her. It was the second such case reported in southern Poland since September. Poland has very strict laws on abortion but it allows the termination of a pregnancy if the woman’s life or health is in danger. The 33-year-old woman went to the hospital after her waters broke in the fifth month of her pregnancy and died there three days later.

