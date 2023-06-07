Residents briefly allowed back into rockslide-threatened Swiss village

BERLIN (AP) — Residents of a Swiss village under threat from a massive rockslide have been allowed back for the first time since they were evacuated last month. Local authorities allowed a maximum of 30 people into the village of Brienz at a time on Wednesday to let people retrieve essential items from their houses. About 100 people live in the village. Residents were required to register in advance, and only two people per household could visit for up to 90 minutes. The village was evacuated on May 12 after geology experts warned that a mass of 2 million cubic meters (70.6 cubic feet) of Alpine rock looming over the village could break loose.

