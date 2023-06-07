Suspect in fatal shooting after high school graduation arraigned on 2nd-degree murder charges

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The suspect in a shooting that left two dead and five others wounded after a Virginia high school graduation has appeared in court. Colette McEachin, Richmond’s top prosecutor, says 19-year-old Amari Pollard was arraigned Wednesday morning on two counts of second-degree murder. Pollard said he intends to hire an attorney, so the court continued the case until a hearing later this month. Pollard was ordered held without bond. Court records did not yet list an attorney who could speak on his behalf. The gunfire erupted Tuesday outside a downtown theater in Richmond after the graduation ceremony for Huguenot High School.

By SARAH RANKIN and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press

