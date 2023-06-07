UN investigators compiling evidence on chemical weapons use by Islamic State extremists in Iraq

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. investigators are compiling evidence on the development and use of chemical weapons by Islamic State extremists in Iraq after they seized about a third of the country in 2014. And they are advancing work on the militant group’s gender-based violence and crimes against children, Sunni and Shiite Muslims, Christians, and Yazidis, the head of the investigative team said Wednesday. Christian Ritscher told the U.N. Security Council that survivors of a March 2016 chemical attack against Taza Khurmatu, a mainly Shia Turkmen town south of Kirkuk in Iraq’s northeast, were still deeply impacted when he visited earlier this year. He said he has prioritized the chemical dimension of the crimes that the Islamic State committed.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.