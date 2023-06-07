Utah to hold election for retiring congressman’s seat in November

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox says elections to replace resigning U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart will take place in the fall. The announcement Wednesday expedites the timeline prescribed by state law to ensure the six-term Republican’s seat doesn’t remain vacant for more than a few months. Stewart informed Cox that he plans to resign on Sept. 15. Cox issued a proclamation setting the primary election for Sept. 5 and the general election for Nov. 21. The vacancy could set off a frenzy among Republicans in Utah. Thus far, however, only one Republican candidate, former state Sen. Becky Edwards, has officially announced plans to vie for Stewart’s seat.

