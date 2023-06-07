Voices from the violent civil rights era see attacks on voting rights as part of ongoing struggle
By GARY FIELDS
Associated Press
People at the epicenter of the fight for voting rights six decades ago are reflecting on the times and their struggles. As the U.S. awaits a Supreme Court decision on whether the Voting Rights Act will be reinforced or further eroded, they say they’re certain their struggles were worth it. Their stories from the front lines of history recount tragedies, racism, oppression and ultimately hope. Ten years ago, the Supreme Court halted the Justice Department’s ability to enforce the Voting Rights Act in states and counties with a history of voter suppression. The justices will decide how strongly to protect minority groups when they challenge political boundaries drawn through redistricting.