French pension reform opponents push for repeal bill but are unlikely to succeed

Opponents of French President Emmanuel Macron’s retirement reform are pushing for a new bill to repeal it. The proposal to return the retirement age to 62 — down from 64 — has almost no chance of success during the debate in the National Assembly. Macron’s centrist party has allied with the conservative Republicans party to push back the opposition’s efforts. That led to the key article about the age measure being removed from the bill beforehand. Opposition lawmakers are looking at ways to overcome that, and have vowed to prompt a confidence vote in the coming days. Macron’s government has survived previous confidence votes.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.