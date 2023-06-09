‘All life should be valued’: Volunteers rush to save animals after Ukraine dam collapse

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Dozens of volunteers for a Ukrainian animal rescue organization are racing to save as many animals as possible after a dam collapse flooded southern Ukraine’s Kherson region. They are plucking dogs, cats, chickens and goats from rooftops and inundated streets before they drown or die of hunger. Kyiv and Moscow each have accused the other of blowing up the Kakhovka dam on Tuesday. Officials on both sides say at least 14 people have died in the flooding so far. Upon hearing of the catastrophe, a volunteer for Animal Rescue Kharkiv immediately thought of the animals. “All life should be valued,” he says. “It doesn’t matter if it’s an animal or a person or something else.”

