Archdiocese of St. Louis to pay $1 million to settle sex abuse lawsuit

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Archdiocese of St. Louis will pay $1 million to settle a lawsuit filed by a man who was sexually abused as a child by a priest. The priest previously spent 12 years in prison for abusing another boy. The plaintiff was an altar boy at Ascension Catholic Church in Chesterfield, Missouri. The suit alleged he was abused by the Rev. Gary Wolken starting in 1993 when the boy was in fourth grade and continuing through 1995. The lawsuit said the plaintiff repressed memories until he was an adult. Wolken was in prison from 2003 to 2015 for sexually abusing another St. Louis-area boy.

