Belmont Park will resume live racing after air quality improves ahead of Belmont Stakes

ELMONT, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Racing Association has announced that live racing will resume at Belmont Park on Friday following significant improvement in air quality conditions in the state. Both Belmont and Saratoga reopened for training Friday morning, and the 11-card race will start at 12:50 p.m. The NYRA said in a statement that it will actively monitor air quality conditions to ensure the environment remains safe ahead of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday. Racing at Belmont Park was canceled Thursday due to poor air quality from wildfires in Canada. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul had warned the Belmont Stakes could be affected if conditions don’t improve by Saturday.

