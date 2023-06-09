Indie artist Caroline Rose is proud of new album’s vulnerability, despite moments of regret

LOS ANGELES (AP) — During a recent performance at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles, indie musician Caroline Rose disappeared from the stage and emerged moments later atop a table in the back of the room. “We’re going to do a trust fall,” they told the audience, encouraging concertgoers to gather around before plunging backward into the sea of people. The stunt was emblematic of her latest album about a breakup and its aftermath. Rose says this level of vulnerability was new for her and that she is still processing whether it was even the right choice. But despite having “huge moments of regret,” she tends to think it was ultimately worth it.

