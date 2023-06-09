Reparations campaigns get boost from new philanthropic funding

NEW YORK (AP) — A new philanthropic funding initiative announced Friday will support campaigns for reparations for Black Americans. The Decolonizing Wealth Project is committing $20 million over five years to boost campaigns for reparations run by nonprofits across the country. The project’s founder and CEO Edgar Villanueva announced the plans at the Atlanta gathering of advocates. The organization will also collaborate with Boston University on research to map reparations projects and to study what arguments influence people to support reparations. Overall, most Americans do not support reparations for Black Americans, but many more younger people do.

