Gunman used social media to attack Jews before deadly Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, jurors learn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A gunman who killed 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue ranted incessantly on social media about his hatred of Jews before the 2018 attack. That’s according to evidence introduced at his federal death penalty trial Tuesday. Prosecutors are trying to show Robert Bowers was motivated by extreme hostility toward Jewish people when he opened fire at the Tree of Life Synagogue in 2018 and committed the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. The 50-year-old truck driver is charged with hate crimes, among other counts. The defense acknowledges Bowers was the shooter but is trying to raise questions about motive.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.