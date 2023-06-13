Skip to Content
AP National News

Judge lets columnist amend defamation claim with over $10 million demand for damages from Trump

KTVZ
By
Published 3:13 PM

By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge says a columnist who won a $5 million sexual abuse and defamation jury award against Donald Trump can update a similar lawsuit in a bid for over $10 million more in damages from the ex-president. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan granted the request by writer E. Jean Carroll on Tuesday. She made the request after a jury concluded last month that Trump sexually abused her in spring 1996 in a Manhattan luxury department store. Trump didn’t attend the trial. He repeated disparaging comments he’s made about Carroll after the trial. Her lawyer then updated the still-pending defamation lawsuit.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content