Microsoft’s planned Activision Blizzard merger temporarily blocked by US judge

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked Microsoft’s planned $69 billion purchase of video game company Activision Blizzard. The ruling gives more time for an antitrust review of the deal. U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Francisco ruled Tuesday in support of a temporary restraining order sought by the Federal Trade Commission that will stop Microsoft from closing the deal. The commission has sought both a restraining order and injunction to stop Microsoft’s acquisition of the California company behind hit games such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush Saga.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.