3 found dead and 3 hit by a van in linked incidents in English city of Nottingham, police say

LONDON (AP) — Three people were found dead in the English city of Nottingham, and three others were hit and injured by a van in linked early-morning incidents on Tuesday, police said.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Nottinghamshire Police said.

“This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people,” said Chief Constable Kate Meynell.

She said two people were found dead in one street just after 4 a.m. and a third in a different street, separately from the van incident. The three injured people were being treated in a hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Police gave no immediate indication of a possible motive.

“We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody,” Meynell said. “This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened.”

The update came after emergency services flooded central Nottingham in what police called an “ongoing serious incident” in the central English city.

Images on social media showed police standing near cordons at several locations in the city center.

The city’s tram network said it had suspended all services.

Nottingham is a city of about 350,000 some 120 miles (190 kilometers) north of London.