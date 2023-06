ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Police say a boat capsized in northern Nigeria killing at least 100 people as a search for survivors intensified. The boat capsized early Monday in the River Niger close to neighboring Niger state, according to a Kwara state police spokesman.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.