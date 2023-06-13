White House press secretary has violated rule against politics on the job, watchdog says
WASHINGTON (AP) — A government watchdog agency says White House press secretary Karine-Jean Pierre violated a law that bars federal employees from engaging in political activity on the job. According to a letter from the Office of Special Counsel, Jean-Pierre crossed the line in the run-up to the midterm elections with her references to “MAGA Republicans” because her comments were intended “to generate opposition to Republican candidates” and thus ”constituted political activity.” Jean-Pierre faced scrutiny after a conservative organization called Protect the Public’s Trust filed a complaint over her White House briefings. Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that the White House counsel would review the Office of Special Counsel letter.