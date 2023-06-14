Hong Kong protest song disappears from music streaming sites, social media platforms

HONG KONG (AP) — A popular Hong Kong protest song was no longer available on several major music streaming sites as well as social media platforms. The development Wednesday came after the government sought an injunction to ban the tune. The song “Glory to Hong Kong” rose to popularity during the 2019 pro-democracy protests, and became an unofficial protest anthem. The song was no longer available on music streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music. The tune was also not available on Facebook and Instagram’s Reels function. Spotify said the distributor had pulled the song. The song creator, DGX Music, posted on Facebook that it was “dealing with some technical issues related to streaming platforms” and apologized for the “temporary” issue.

