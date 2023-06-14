Migrants bussed from Texas to Los Angeles in move mayor calls ‘despicable stunt’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A group of migrants who arrived by bus in downtown Los Angeles were sent from Texas. LA Mayor Karen Bass called the move a “despicable stunt” by a Republican governor. Forty-two people, including some children, were dropped off at Union Station around 4 p.m. Wednesday and were being cared for at a church. Immigrant rights workers say many were from Latin American countries, including Honduras and Venezuela. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the migrants were sent to Los Angeles because California had declared itself a “sanctuary” for immigrants.

