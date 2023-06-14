Palestinians say Israeli forces kill man in occupied West Bank
JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian health officials say Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank. It was the latest death in a spike of violence that has rocked the region. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the 20-year-old man was shot in the head Thursday in the city of Nablus, a frequent flashpoint for confrontations between the Israeli military and Palestinians. The Israeli military said troops operating in the city came under fire and fired back. Some 120 Palestinians and 20 people in Israel have been killed in the violence this year.