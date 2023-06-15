Arrests made in thefts of Yogi Berra’s World Series rings, Warhol and Pollock art

Federal authorities have announced charges against nine people for thefts of millions of dollars worth of paintings, sports memorabilia and other valuables over more than two decades. The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania says they included significant artworks, like an Andy Warhol silkscreen and a Jackson Pollock painting stolen in 2005 from the Everhart Museum in Scranton. They say the ring of thieves destroyed many sports pieces including nine World Series rings belonging to late Yankees catcher Yogi Berra to sell them for scrap. Investigators say eight of the alleged thieves turned themselves in while one is now considered a fugitive.

By CLAUDIA LAUER The Associated Press

