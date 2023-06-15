Biden targets junk fees with executives from Live Nation, SeatGeek and Airbnb

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hosting executives from Live Nation, Airbnb and other companies at the White House to highlight his push to end junk fees that surprise consumers. Biden prioritized the effort to combat surprise or undisclosed fees in his State of the Union address and has called for legislation, regulation and private sector action to end them. At Thursday’s White House event, Biden will announce actions by companies that have eliminated or plan to eliminate the fees. The consumer advocacy push is part of the Democratic president’s pitch to voters ahead of his 2024 reelection bid that government can help improve their lives in big and small ways.

