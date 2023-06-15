California water tunnel hangs over budget talks as legislators challenge Gov. Newsom’s plan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is pushing for big changes in the state’s building and permitting process. Newsom says it takes the state too long to build things like roads and bridges. But some lawmakers say Newsom’s proposal is tailor-made to expedite a tunnel that would direct more water to Southern California. Democratic Assemblymember Carlos Villapudua wants an amendment to prevent Newsom’s changes from applying to the tunnel. California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot said the changes are meant to accomplish all manner of infrastructure projects to address climate change, and that California must act quickly to take advantage of federal aid.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.