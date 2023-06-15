Former Bosnian prison camp guard charged with lying to get refugee status, citizenship in US

BOSTON (AP) — A former guard at a prison camp in Bosnia-Herzegovina where Serbian prisoners were killed, sexually assaulted, tortured and starved has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that he lied to get refugee status in the U.S., and ultimately, U.S. citizenship. Federal prosecutors in Boston say 51-year-old Kemal Mrndzic faces several charges, including fraudulently obtaining a U.S. passport and concealing his involvement in persecution during the Bosnian War in the 1990s. An email and voicemail seeking comment were left with his attorney on Thursday. A listed telephone number for Mrndzic was no longer in service Thursday. Mrndzic will appear in court at a future date.

