Gloria Estefan gets loud, Teddy Riley swings and Jeff Lynne rocks at Songwriters Hall induction
By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Gloria Estefan sang a medley of her hits, Post Malone sang one of his forgotten gems, Teddy Riley swayed to New Jack Swing and Jeff Lynne rocked out to “Mr. Blue Sky” at the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The gala at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on Thursday night celebrated a diverse group of songwriters, with Broadway represented by lyricist Tim Rice, pop from Glen Ballard and the Nashville twang of Liz Rose. Each inductee spoke about how important music was to them growing up and how it connected them to the past and future.