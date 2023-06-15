Man allegedly kills 3 children and wounds woman in shooting at Ohio home, report says

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — A man has allegedly shot and killed three children and wounded a woman at an Ohio home. WKRC-TV reports police responded to the home in Monroe Township shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday and found three boys, ages 3, 4 and 7, outside with gunshot wounds. The three children died at the scene. The station reports a 34-year-old woman was shot in the hand during the shooting in the community about 75 miles west of Columbus, Ohio. WKRC reports 32-year-old Chad Doerman, who was charged with three counts of aggravated murder, was believed to be the father of the children. The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press.

