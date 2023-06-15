North Korea launches 2 ballistic missiles toward sea in protest of US-South Korea military drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has test-fired two short-range ballistic missile off its east coast hours after South Korean and U.S. troops ended a fifth round of large-scale live-fire drills near the Koreas’ heavily fortified border. The North Korean launch is its first since it failed in an attempt to put its first spy satellite into orbit in late May. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says it detected the North Korean launches from its capital region on Thursday evening. The launch came after North Korea’s military vowed an unspecified response to the South Korean-U.S. drills earlier Thursday.

By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.