Spain sets out migration, industry as priorities for EU presidency
By JENNIFER O’MAHONY
Associated Press
MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez believes the European Union will finalize a controversial pact on migration by the end of the year. Spain takes over the bloc’s rotating presidency on July 1. Sánchez set out his nation’s key priorities for the presidency at a speech Thursday in Madrid, and said outstanding issues on shared responsibility for migration across the EU would be resolved by the end of Spain’s six-month term. Interior ministers from EU countries have agreed on a plan to share out responsibility for migrants entering Europe without authorization.