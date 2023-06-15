Sweden moves closer to launching a bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics

Sweden is moving closer to a bid to host the Winter Olympics for the first time in what is shaping up to be a race for the 2030 Games with only one obvious candidate. Swedish sports officials say there is a desire for the Nordic country to stage the Olympics in Stockholm. Swedish Olympic Committee president Hans von Uthmann says there will now be a “dialogue phase” with the International Olympic Committee as the second stage of the bid process. The hosting rights look to be there for Sweden to take because the IOC’s other options in Japan and the United States have fallen away.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.