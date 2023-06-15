UN atomic watchdog chief visits Ukraine nuclear plant threatened by war with Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog is visiting Europe’s largest atomic power plant in southern Ukraine. A recent dam burst and the start of a counteroffensive in the war by Kyiv’s forces have heightened safety risks there. Thursday’s visit was announced by Ukraine’s national nuclear energy company, Energoatom. Rafael Mariano Grossi, the International Atomic Energy Agency chief, previously met in Kyiv with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss concerns about the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The IAEA has repeatedly expressed alarm about the facility, which is one of the 10 biggest in the world, amid fears of a potential nuclear catastrophe. The agency has officials stationed at the plant, which is still run by its Ukrainian staff.

