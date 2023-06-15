Woman charged with aggravated assault in shooting of Pennsylvania district attorney

EMPORIUM, Pa. (AP) — A woman accused of shooting the district attorney for a rural central Pennsylvania county has been charged with aggravated assault and related counts. State police say 31-year-old Porice Diamond Mincy, of Emporium, was taken into custody shortly after the shooting occurred Wednesday at the law office of Paul Malizia, who serves as district attorney for Cameron County. He suffered a leg wound and was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released later Wednesday. No other injuries were reported in the shooting, which remains under investigation. State police have not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting. Mincy remained jailed Thursday and it wasn’t known if she has retained an attorney.

