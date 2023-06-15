Zimbabwe reports record tobacco sales, mostly to China, yet many farmers deep in debt

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe has reported record tobacco sales as the southern African nation reestablishes itself as one of the leading growers in the world. Yet the small-scale Black farmers now selling their crop mostly to China are “heavily indebted” and seeing “minimal” benefits, according to an association that represents their interests. Critics say the farmers are not benefitting as they should from rising tobacco sales, largely because of a contract system that locks them into unfavorable loans and prices, often with Chinese companies operating under the state-owned China National Tobacco Corporation, the largest cigarette maker in the world. China buys most of Zimbabwe’s tobacco to feed its huge market.

