Biden will mark the anniversary of a gun safety law signed after the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will speak at a summit in Connecticut to mark the first anniversary of a gun safety law signed after the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre. The Democratic president wants to highlight the bipartisan legislative win and how the sweeping law has been implemented so far. Biden also will use the moment Friday to push for more robust action, including universal background checks and the banning of so-called “assault weapons.” Those are part of a 2024 political platform that was unthinkable to Democrats as recently as Barack Obama’s term.

