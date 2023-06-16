Chinese president Xi Jinping stresses US-China cooperation in meeting with Bill Gates

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping said the United States and China can cooperate to “benefit our two countries” in a meeting Friday with Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates. Their meeting came ahead of a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a time of strained relations. The state broadcaster CCTV showed Xi saying he was happy to see Gates, who he called an “old friend,” after three years without meeting. Gates told Xi he was “very honored” to meet with Xi. Gates’ visit to China follows one by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The visits coincide with efforts by the ruling Communist Party to revive investor interest in China’s slowing economy.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.