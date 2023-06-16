Film composer Hans Zimmer proposes to his partner on London stage, prompts raucous audience response

LONDON (AP) — Two-time Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer has proposed to his partner onstage in London, prompting raucous applause from the audience. As his performance at the O2 arena was drawing to a close Thursday night, the 65-year-old German composer asked his partner to join him on stage and then proceeded to declare his love. The couple embraced and the audience erupted into applause after she appeared to accept his marriage proposal. The musician, who has been married twice before, has been nominated for 12 Academy Awards, winning two — for best score for the 1994 Disney film “The Lion King” as well as the 2021 sci-fi blockbuster “Dune.” Both featured in the show.

