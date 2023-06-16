Finland’s center-right leader says program for new coalition, including far-right party, is ready
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The head of Finland’s conservative National Coalition Party says four parties have agreed to form a government. Petteri Orpo, who is expected to become the Nordic nation’s next prime minister, is expected Friday to present a government program for a center-right coalition that includes a far-right anti-immigration party. The four parties hold 108 seats of 200 in the Finnish parliament as the country joins NATO. Orpo said late Thursday that “we all realize that Finland is in a difficult situation, the economy and health care are in crisis, Russia’s war is ongoing, inflation and interest rates have increased.”