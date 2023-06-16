German police appeal for witness footage of attack in which Americans were thrown into Alpine gorge

BERLIN (AP) — German police are appealing for further footage of an attack near Neuschwanstein castle in which an American man allegedly pushed two women down a steep slope killing one of them. A suspect was arrested following Wednesday’s attack. German news agency dpa quoted police Friday saying they’ve so far only received about a dozen submissions on a specially created website. But they assume much more footage was taken by tourists present at the site at the time. Police are asking specifically for pictures showing the women and a man on the east of the Marienbrueck or Mary’s Bridge near Neuschwanstein. Police say the suspect met the women on a hiking path and lured them onto a trail that leads to a viewpoint before attacking them.

